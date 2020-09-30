Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:56 pm

Ruiz vs. Cruz: Candidates for 36th District US Congress seat square off

Tonight we are hearing from the two candidates squaring off for the 36th district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives – Republican Erin Cruz, and Democrat and incumbent Dr. Raul Ruiz.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia spoke with each of them on many of the major issues at hand: coronavirus federal relief, abortion, healthcare, immigration, the environment, and campaign finances.

Watch our full 'Your Vote 2020' report tonight at 6 p.m.

News Headlines / Your Vote

Jake Ingrassia

Joining News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 as a reporter, Jake is excited to be launching his broadcasting career here in the desert. Learn more about Jake here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content