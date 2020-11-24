City of Indio moving forward with plans for Indio Marketplace and improvements along Highway 111

Economy

The City of Indio is moving forward with plans to develop the new Indio Marketplace, along with improvements in the Highway 111 corridor between Indio Boulevard and Jefferson Street.

The developer handling the Indio Marketplace project recently unveiled for the first time architectural renderings for the project, which include exterior and interior views for the dining and retail complex.

The revitalization project for Highway 111 is expected to take 18 months to complete, and is part of the "Safe Routes to School" program, according to city spokesperson Brooke Beare.

The revitalization plan for the Highway 111 corridor includes 500 housing units according to Beare.

