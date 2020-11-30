Family of 19-year-old woman struck & killed by vehicle seek to prevent further tragedies in the area

News

Cyklali Garcia

The family of a 19-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle took the time to speak about her as they continue their fight for justice.

Cyklali Garcia (identified as Cyklali Alaniz by the coroner's office), 19, of Mecca, was killed on the evening of November 12 on the 97700 block of 70th Avenue, just east of Cleveland Street.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling westbound on 70th Avenue when their car collided with Cyklali in the roadway. Cyklali was rushed to John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Indio, where she was pronounced dead a little over an hour after the collision was reported.

"It's a nightmare. I want to wake up from it but it just doesn't happen," said Cynthia Garcia, Cyklali's mother.

The crash happened right outside of Cyklali's home. Family have put up a memorial near the site.

Cynthia says police told the family that they don't have much as to what happened on the night of the crash. The driver, who stayed at the scene, has not been arrested. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Garcia family has begun their own quest for justice, placing signs around the area asking for witnesses of the crash to come forward.

"I don't think it would right for her memory for me to just give up," Cynthia said.

(Translation) Please to the pair that witnessed Cyklali's accident, call us. We need your help. Call 760-397-9527 or 442-270-2532

At the time of the crash, Cyklali stood at 4-feet tall and weighed approximately 60 pounds due to health issues. Her family said despite problems with her health, she was a brave young woman filled with dreams.

"She fought all her life and never gave up, not until her last breath," said Jesus Torres, Cyklali's step-father.

Cyklali's family is also looking to prevent further tragedies along 70th Avenue, calling for the county to place street lights or speed bumps along the roadway.

"It's not just her cross, there's a couple of crosses throughout 70," Cynthia said. "I don't want another family to deal with what we're dealing with."

The area is typically very dark and the Garcias said they were almost run over by a passing vehicle after Cyklali was struck by the vehicle.

Anyone with additional information concerning this collision can also contact Officer Ponce at the Indio CHP Office (760) 772-5300.

For our Spanish-speaking & bilingual viewers, you can learn more about the story and Cyklali in the story by Telemundo 15's Marco Revuelta