New Palm Springs restaurant holding a job fair on Dec. 1
Palm Springs' newest restaurant, 1501 Uptown Gastropub, is looking to hire and is hosting a job fair for prospective employees on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1501 Uptown Gastropub is located at 1501 N Palm Canyon Drive, near the Arrive hotel.
The restaurant is looking to fill the following full-time and part-time positions:
- Managers
- Chefs
- Cooks
- Prep Cooks
- Food Runners
- Servers
- Bartenders
- Service Assistants/Bussers
- Steward
You are asked to bring your resume to the job fair.
1501 Uptown Gastropub is co-owned by Willie Rhine of Eight4nine Restaurant and Chad Gardner of Roly China Fusion & 533 Viet Fusion.
It will offer a lively dining environment with elevated pub cuisine, crafty cocktails, artisan draft beers, and top-notch hospitality. 1501 will be open seven nights a week and Saturday and Sunday for Brunch.
There's no word on when 1501 Uptown Gastropub will open, click here to check out its website.
Looking for a job? Visit our Now Hiring Section to look at jobs available throughout the Coachella Valley
Comments