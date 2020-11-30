New Palm Springs restaurant holding a job fair on Dec. 1

News

Palm Springs' newest restaurant, 1501 Uptown Gastropub, is looking to hire and is hosting a job fair for prospective employees on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1501 Uptown Gastropub is located at 1501 N Palm Canyon Drive, near the Arrive hotel.

The restaurant is looking to fill the following full-time and part-time positions:

Managers

Chefs

Cooks

Prep Cooks

Food Runners

Servers

Bartenders

Service Assistants/Bussers

Steward

You are asked to bring your resume to the job fair.

1501 Uptown Gastropub is co-owned by Willie Rhine of Eight4nine Restaurant and Chad Gardner of Roly China Fusion & 533 Viet Fusion.

It will offer a lively dining environment with elevated pub cuisine, crafty cocktails, artisan draft beers, and top-notch hospitality. 1501 will be open seven nights a week and Saturday and Sunday for Brunch.

There's no word on when 1501 Uptown Gastropub will open, click here to check out its website.

Looking for a job? Visit our Now Hiring Section to look at jobs available throughout the Coachella Valley