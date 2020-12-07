Living Desert closed to the public due to stay-at-home orders

News

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert will be closed to the public in accordance with Governor Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home orders.

Zoos are among the numerous sectors that are closed due to the new regional stay-at-home order, which went into effect on Sunday, December 6 at 11:59 p.m.

The Living Desert's closure began on Monday, December 7 and will remain in place for at least three weeks or until the mandate is lifted.

"While we are sad to be closing our doors again, we know that it is for the greater health of our staff, guests, and community," said Allen Monroe, President/CEO. "As always, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing the highest level of care to the 500 animals who call The Living Desert home. Our excellent animal care and veterinary team will continue to remain onsite during our temporary closure."

Guests who have bought tickets to visit the zoo in the next three weeks, either during normal hours or for Wildlights, will be contacted through email in the next few days to either reschedule your reservation or receive a refund.

Members will have the option to extend their memberships or donate that amount of time back to the Zoo.

“At The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens we believe that we serve our community in a variety of ways, in addition to our commitment to the natural world. We are a place of family, inspiration, solace, community, and a way to connect with nature. The health of our animals, staff, guests and community remains our top priority, and we continue to stand with our community during this challenging time,” commented Monroe

“When the time is right, we look forward to once again welcoming the community back to The Living Desert,” continued Monroe. “During our closure, we invite you to join us digitally as we strive to provide engaging content on our social media platforms.”

For the most up-to-date information, please visit LivingDesert.org/Health.

