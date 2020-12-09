Skip to Content
today at 6:45 pm
Published 6:05 pm

CIF-SS remains hopeful about 2020-2021 sports season despite ongoing pandemic

CIF-SS Commissioner Rob Wigod fielded questions on Wednesday from student-athletes in regards to the state of high school sports.

High school sports have been on pause in California since March because of COVID-19, with uncertainty as to when they will return due to the ongoing pandemic.

The 2020-2021 high school sports calendar has been delayed multiple times due to COVID.

Despite questions and multiple schedule delays, Wigod remains hopeful, saying that time has not ran out yet on having a Fall and Spring sports season.

However, with that said, there is not much time left to salvage the 2020-2021 high school sports season.

Stay with KESQ for the latest on this developing story.

