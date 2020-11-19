Conditioning practices continue, CIF fall sports schedule in question

Sports

Local high school fall sports programs are supposed to be on the home stretch of their journeys toward a mid-December start. Now, that schedule, released by the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section in July, is in question.

Coaches and athletes are trying to stay positive and prepared, in hopes that they will start on schedule.

High school sports teams in the Palm Springs and Desert Sands Unified School Districts are continuing their on-campus conditioning practices. Soon, Coachella Valley Unified School District will join in. CVUSD is scheduled to start conditioning practices on Monday, November 30.

As we reported earlier this week, Gov. Newsom and the California Department of Public Health were supposed to provide updated youth sports guidance. This update has been postponed. This means CIF competitions will not be allowed until the state gives further guidance on youth sports.

CIF Statement Regarding Education-Based Athletics 👇 pic.twitter.com/LC724df6iG — CIF State (@CIFState) November 16, 2020

