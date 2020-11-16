Skip to Content
Return of local sports still unknown, CIF Southern Section closes office

Well, it's not looking good.

It's becoming more and more difficult to be optimistic about the return of local prep and youth sports, especially after the latest update from CIF on Monday in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the CIF Southern Section is closing their office until further notice.

For context, the 2020-2021 high school sports calendar was originally scheduled to start in mid-December. That date is now in doubt given the latest development.

CIF postpones high school sports season, issues modified schedule for 2020-2021

Most local high school programs have been holding workouts under strict local health guidelines. However, with no updates, teams can’t advance to full practice or competition.

High school fall sports programs get back on the field
PSUSD prep programs cleared to start athletic conditioning Nov. 2, Los Angeles Unified pushes back start date

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for the latest on this story as new information becomes available.

