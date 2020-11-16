Return of local sports still unknown, CIF Southern Section closes office

Local Sports Events

Well, it's not looking good.

It's becoming more and more difficult to be optimistic about the return of local prep and youth sports, especially after the latest update from CIF on Monday in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

CIF Statement Regarding Education-Based Athletics 👇 pic.twitter.com/LC724df6iG — CIF State (@CIFState) November 16, 2020

Additionally, the CIF Southern Section is closing their office until further notice.

For context, the 2020-2021 high school sports calendar was originally scheduled to start in mid-December. That date is now in doubt given the latest development.

Most local high school programs have been holding workouts under strict local health guidelines. However, with no updates, teams can’t advance to full practice or competition.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for the latest on this story as new information becomes available.