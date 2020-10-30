PSUSD prep programs cleared to start athletic conditioning Nov. 2, Los Angeles Unified pushes back start date

Local Sports Events

After Desert Sands Unified completed one week of athletic conditioning, Palm Springs Unified will now allow for its student-athletes to participate as well.

Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs, Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage high schools have all been cleared to start conditioning as early as Monday, Nov. 2.

Just confirmed. PSUSD athletic programs allowed to start athletic conditioning on Monday, Nov. 2. That’s not to say they will but they are cleared to do so. Includes @RMHSAD @RMHSFB @PSHSAD @BLVNBTL @CCLionsSports @DHSHSAthletics @DHSHSFootball.



Stay with @KESQ for more on this. — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) October 30, 2020

This applies to Fall sports programs categorized by the CIF-SS in their modified two-season format for the 2020-2021 high school sports calendar.

As for CVUSD, they're still on hold. Not apart of any district is Xavier Prep, who have been conditioning for weeks under strict safety guidelines.

This is all in regards to "conditioning," a small step towards getting to actual practice and competition which is scheduled to start as early as mid-December.

However, that may be delayed based on what is happening elsewhere in Southern California.

According to this Los Angeles Times article on Friday, Los Angeles Unified School District announced they will not begin competition on Dec. 15 as originally planned by CIF-SS.

This could potentially have a ripple effect and reach our valley. However, nothing has been made official in regards to our local districts at this time.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for the latest on this developing story.