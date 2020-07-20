CIF postpones season, issues modified sports calendar for 2020-2021

Local Sports Events

The California Interscholastic Federation, commonly known as CIF, has released a new sports calendar due to the ongoing pandemic.

If it is safe for high school sports to be played, CIF will implement a revised and shortened schedule for all sports to resume in 2021.

This new calendar shows that seasons have been changed and shortened to fit in all sports. As you see above, there is no "Winter" season. Below is what the schedule is in a normal calendar year, with respective local sports that happen during that time period.

Fall Season:

Football

Volleyball

Cross-country

Boys' water polo

Girls' golf

Girls' tennis

Winter Season:

Basketball (moved to Spring)

Soccer (moved to Spring)

Wrestling (moved to Spring)

Girls' water polo (moved to Fall)

Spring Season:

Baseball

Softball

Track and field

Swimming

Boys' golf

Boys' tennis

Given the current situation in the state in regards to coronavirus, the decision to have a modified sports calendar is not surprising, especially since all valley schools will have "distance learning."

According to the CIF website, the mission statement is as follows:

The CIF governs interscholastic athletics, promoting equity, quality, character and academic development.

Equity – Equal opportunity without regard to race, gender, and ethnicity within all aspects of the athletic program for students, personnel, schools and governance.

Quality – Training, education and commitment of coaches, officials, administrators and parents to improve the quality of athletic programs.

Character – Trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and good citizenship.

Academic Development – Commitment to encourage academic growth is a high priority.

