Indio firefighter injured battling house fire continues recovery

An Indio firefighter who was among five other firefighters who was injured while working to contain a house fire last week remains on the road to recovery.

The 16th Battalion shared an update on firefighter Reyes, who suffered severer burns throughout his body after a flashover occurred as fire crews were inside a home working to contain a fire that destroyed a home.

House fire on Durango Drive (12-08-20)

Reyes was one of five firefighters that were injured in the incident. Two other residents, including a 99-year-old man, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the fire.

The other four firefighters were taken to JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio, but Reyes was flown to the Arrowhead Burn Center for treatment of his more serious injuries.

According to the battalion, Reyes underwent surgery at Arrowhead and is being treated for an infection.

The battalion notes that due to pandemic regulation, Reyes can't have visitors, but he has been able to communicate with his wife and children via FaceTime.