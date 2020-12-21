Airbnb to crackdown on party houses in Palm Springs

News

Following numerous complaints, Airbnb announced it is set to crackdown on party houses within the city of Palm Springs.

Airbnb revealed that more than 30 listings throughout Palm Springs with complaints or violations of the company's policies on parties and events, have been suspended from the Airbnb platform.

In August, Airbnb banned all parties and events at Airbnb listings until further notice.

The ban prohibited parties on all future bookings and limited occupancy to 16.

The company took this further this month, introducing its New Year’s Eve Plan, which prohibits guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb from making one-night reservations in entire-home listings on New Years Eve

"The vast majority of hosts in Palm Springs contribute positively to their neighborhoods and the local economy, and they also take important steps to help prevent unauthorized parties - like establishing clear house rules, quiet hours, and communicating in advance with their guest," reads a Airbnb news release. "Our actions today address the small minority of hosts who have previously received warnings about hosting responsibly or have otherwise violated our policies."

Airbnb set-up a 24/7 Neighborhood Support Hotline to allow neighbors to call at anytime and reach a trained agent to share their concerns.

"We all need to do our part to curb the number of large gatherings and parties during the pandemic, and that includes Airbnb," said John Choi, Airbnb Public Policy Manager for Palm Springs. "By sharing these steps today, we hope to bring greater awareness to our 24/7 neighbor support line which helps strengthen the enforcement of our global party ban."

For more on Airbnb's policy's, visit https://news.airbnb.com/category/public-policy/

Short-term vacations rentals hasn't just been a heated issue in Palm Springs, Cathedral City residents are set to vote on an ordinance that would ban STVRs in public neighborhoods.

