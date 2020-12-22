Palm Desert makes $500K available for businesses facing closure due to stay-at-home order

News

The Palm Desert City Council voted to repurposed $500,000 in uncommitted city funds to make available to local businesses affected by recent COVID-related closures.

Up to 100 of the forgivable loans will be made in $5,000 increments.

"It is vital that we support our local businesses while guarding the health of our community," said Palm Desert Mayor Kathleen Kelly. "This program will help those businesses most affected by recent state orders."

This current round of additional funding is only available to businesses that face closure under the state’s Dec. 7, 2020 order.

According to the city, businesses on that list include restaurants (no outdoor dining), personal care services (hair and nail salons), car washes, animal grooming facilities, body piercing shops, massage therapy, electrologists, estheticians, skincare, and tattoo shops.

In addition, those applying will need a current business license in order to qualify for the loan.

The loan will not need to be repaid as long as the business remains in compliance with the state order for closure, according to the city.

Businesses can begin applying for the loan program starting December 24, 2020, at 8 a.m.at www.cityofpalmdesert.org/Emergency-Business-Relief.

Loan applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis until loan funds are depleted.

The funds are available through the city's Unite Palm Desert Emergency Business Relief loan program. The program was originally started in May, with its first phase providing $1 million in city funds to support restaurants, retail, service industries, and small businesses.

Other elements of Unite Palm Desert include rental assistance, essential needs/nonprofit support, and more.

For more information about Unite Palm Desert, the Emergency Business Relief loan program, and other assistance for Palm Desert businesses, please call 760-776-6362 or email bizsupport@cityofpalmdesert.org.

Loan applications will be accepted via the email address and will be time stamped in order of receipt.