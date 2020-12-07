Regional stay-at-home order now in effect, here’s what you need to know

News

A regional stay-at-home order is now in effect for Riverside County and the rest of Southern California.

The state-mandated regional stay-at-home order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. It was triggered when intensive-care unit bed availability for the region fell below 15%.

As of Monday December 7th, the Southern California region had 10.9% ICU bed availability. You can see the different regions and updated metrics HERE.

The 11-county Southern California region's available ICU capacity was 12.5% on Saturday, a decrease from 13.1% the day before.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that the Southern California region could meet that trigger within days. The Southern California region consists of Riverside, Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, Imperial, Inyo, Mono, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The stay-at-home order will be in place for three weeks and will bar gatherings of people from different households. Regions will be eligible to exit from the order on Dec. 28 if ICU capacity projections for the following month are above or equal to 15%.

Under the order, the following businesses/recreational facilities will

be forced to close:

-- indoor and outdoor playgrounds;

-- indoor recreational facilities;

-- hair salons and barbershops;

-- personal care services;

-- museums, zoos, and aquariums;

-- movie theaters;

-- wineries;

-- bars, breweries and distilleries;

-- family entertainment centers;

-- cardrooms and satellite wagering;

-- limited services;

-- live audience sports; and

-- amusement parks.

Schools with waivers will be allowed to remain open, along with “critical infrastructure'' and retail stores, which will be limited to 20% of capacity. Restaurants will be restricted to takeout and delivery service only.

Hotels will be allowed to remain open “for critical infrastructure support only,'' while churches would be restricted to outdoor only services. Entertainment production -- including professional sports -- will be allowed to continue without live audiences.