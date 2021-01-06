Rep Ruiz praises CVHS grad, now Capitol Police Officer who protected Congress Members

News

Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz took a moment to praise a Coachella Valley High School graduate that he mentored who is now a Capitol Police Officer and was among those protecting congressmembers as protesters stormed the buidling.

The officer was identified only as Juan. He was one of the many brave officers who kept Congressmembers and staffers safe as they were waiting to be evacuated from the Capitol.

Ruiz said he met Juan several years ago and even mentored him when Juan was a senior at CVHS.

Congressman Ruiz said he was sheltered in place for 7 hours. He joined News Channel 3 shortly after 1 p.m. to describe the moments when protesters stormed the building.

"I was up on the gallery on the house floor and we started to see Capitol police start to speak in their walkie-talkies then the movement and activity started increasing. People started noticing that there were distractions then finally they started warning us to be ready to get under our seats, to shelter in place," Ruiz said. "Once they breached the Capitol, they allowed the people that were actually on the House floor to evacuate which left a few of us, including myself still in the House."