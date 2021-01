News

The Palm Springs Police Department has shut down both sides of N Gene Autry at the Whitewater Wash off the Interstate 10 exit heading into the city due to a crash.

The crash happened at N Gene Autry Trail & Salvia Rd at around 5:10 p.m.

There are no details on the crash we have a crew en route. Watch News Channel 3 live at 6 p.m. for the latest details.