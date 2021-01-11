Police confirm 9-month pregnant woman killed in crash in Palm Springs

News

The Palm Springs Police Department confirmed on Monday that a pregnant woman and her unborn baby were killed in a crash last week along Gene Autry Road.

The crash occurred Thursday evening on N Gene Autry Trail & Salvia Road, just off the I-10 exit.

On Monday, Sgt. Mike Casavan confirmed that a woman, 9-months pregnant, was driving a vehicle with her two small children when the crash occurred.

Casavan told News Channel 3 that the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her two small children were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and have since been released.

There was no information on what led to the crash. Sgt. Casavan says the cause remains under investigation.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

