US Capitol Police officer has died following pro-Trump riot

News

(CNN) A US Capitol Police officer has died from events stemming from Wednesday's riot at the Capitol, three sources confirm to CNN, in which a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the building to stop the counting of electoral votes that affirmed President-elect Joe Biden's win.

The police officer is now the fifth person to die as a result of the day's violence.

A 35-year-old San Diego woman was shot and killed by Capitol Police as the crowd breached the building, according to Steven A. Sund, chief of the Capitol Police She was identified as Ashli Babbitt, a former member of the Air Force.

Her husband, Aaron Babbit, told KSWB-TV, a Fox affiliate in San Diego, that he and his wife, 35, live in San Diego and that she was in Washington to support Trump. Aaron sent his wife a message about 30 minutes before the shooting and never heard back.

Three others suffered medical emergencies that proved fatal.

"One adult female and two adult males appear to have suffered from separate medical emergencies, which resulted in their deaths," said Metro Police Chief Contee said. "Any loss of life in the District is tragic and our thoughts are with anyone impacted by their loss."

Police identified them as Benjamin Phillips, 50, of Ringtown, Pennsylvania; Kevin Greeson, 55, of Athens, Alabama; and Rosanne Boyland, 34, of Kennesaw, Georgia.

The three were on the grounds of the Capitol when they experienced their medical emergencies, Contee said.

Sund announced his resignination effective Jan. 16.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.