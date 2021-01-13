Big Bear bald eagle lays its third egg; Egg breaks before or during the laying process

News

Watch the 24/7 Live Big Bear Bald Eagle Nest Camera Below

Sad update on the Big Bear bald eagles. Jackie laid her third egg Wednesday evening, but the egg somehow broke.

The people behind the Friends of Friends of Big Bear Valley and Big Bear Eagle, the non-profit that runs the live eagle nest camera, said they don't know how the egg broke but they believe it happened either before or during the laying process.

It's been a bad week for Jackie and Shadow. Jackie's first egg was eaten by ravens on Thursday.

However, there is still some hope. Jackie laid her second egg over the weekend. Jackie continues to incubate the second egg

