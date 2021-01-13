President Trump releases video disavowing violence by supporters

News

President Trump, in a video released after 2nd impeachment for Capitol insurrection he fomented, disavows violence by supporters

"I want to be very clear, I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week. Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country, and no place in our movement. making America great again, has always been about defending the rule of law, supporting the men and women of law enforcement and upholding our nation's most sacred traditions and values," Trump said. "No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence. No true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement, or our great American flag. No true supporter of mine could ever threaten or harass their fellow Americans. If you do any of these things, you are not supporting our movement. You're attacking it, and you are attacking our country. We can not tolerate it."

Trump also said that he had directed federal agencies “to use all necessary resources to maintain order in Washington, D.C.” over the next week.”

Trump made no reference to becoming the first president in the nation's history to be impeached twice.

On Wednesday, the House voted to impeach President Trump. The final vote was 232 to 197.

Trump was charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol.

10 Republicans voted to impeach. It was the most bipartisan presidential impeachment in modern times, more so than against Bill Clinton in 1998.

The proceedings moved at lightning speed, with lawmakers voting just one week after violent pro-Trump loyalists stormed the U.S. Capitol after the president’s calls for them to “fight like hell” against the election results.

Holed up at the White House, watching the proceedings on TV, Trump took no responsibility for the bloody riot seen around the world, but issued a statement urging “NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind” to disrupt Biden’s ascension to the White House.

In the face of the accusations against him and with the FBI warning of more violence, Trump said, “That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers.”