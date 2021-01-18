82-year-old suffers major injuries in Desert Hot Springs crash

News

An 82-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga is in the hospital with major injuries following a crash Monday morning in Desert Hot Springs.

The crash happened at around 11:20 a.m. at Dillon Road and Via Quedo. According to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department, there were two vehicles involved, a Toyota Matrix and a Chevy Silverado.

Based on evidence and statements collected from the scene, the driver of the Toyota, identified as the 82-year-old, was westbound on Dillon Road. The driver of the Chevy was traveling eastbound on Dillon Road.

For reasons that are still under investigation, the Toyota drifted into the eastbound lane. The two vehicles then collided.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash. There was no word on any additional injuries at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call nyone with further information about the collision is asked to contact Corporal Johnston at (760) 329-6411 extension 358 or the Watch Commander, (760) 329-2904 Ext.302.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP.