20-year-old Coachella man missing since January 19

Family are asking for the community's help in locating Guillermo Jacobo, 20, of Coachella who has been missing since January 19.

According to him family, Guillermo was last seen and heard from at 3 a.m. on Jan. 19, taking two friends to a bus stop at Airport Boulevard.

"He has had his phone dead and we have been unable to communicate with him. It’s unlike him miss work or at lest tell us where he is at," reads a post by Jacobo's sister.

Jacobo is described as 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Guillermo Jacobo (Courtesy of family)

He also has three visible birthmarks/scars: A mole on his left cheek (under his eye), a scar on the right end of his eyebrow, and a scar under his chin

Jacobo drives a Grey 2007 Mazda3 with the license plate 7RTS219.

Photo of Jacobo's vehicle

He was last seen wearing red sweatpants, a dark blue sweater, and sandals.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department asks for anyone with information on Jacobo's whereabouts to contact Investigator Munoz at 951-235-9833.