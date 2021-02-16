Remains of missing Coachella man found inside burned vehicle; Homicide investigation underway

Crime

Riverside County Sheriff's investigators confirmed that the remains of a missing 20-year-old from Coachella were located inside a burned vehicle last month.

Guillermo Jacobo, 20, was reported missing on January 19.

Family members wrote that at 3 a.m. on Jan. 19, Jacobo said he was taking two male individuals to a bus stop at Airport Boulevard in Thermal but was never seen or heard from again.

On Feb. 12, family announced that he was found murdered.

"We were unfortunately told that it was my brother who was murder and burned in the trunk of the car," Jacobo's sister wrote on Facebook.

We reached out to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department who confirmed that Jacobo's remains were found inside a burned vehicle on January 24 in the community of Oasis.

Investigators said the vehicle was found in a desert area near State Highway 195 and 70th avenue in the unincorporated area of Oasis.

There was no word from investigators on the possible description of the suspect(s) in this case.

The case was originally considered a "suspicious death investigation," however it is now officially considered a homicide.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department asks for anyone with information on Jacobo's whereabouts to contact Investigator Munoz at 951-235-9833.

Family have set-up a GoFundMe page raising money to pay for funeral expenses.

"We want to give Guillermo Jacobo the memorial he deserves, to honor his memory and say our last goodbyes," reads a post by family.

