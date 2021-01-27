Coachella honors native Capitol Police Officer who protected Congress during riots

News

The Coachella City Council issues a proclamation honoring United States Capitol Police Officer Juan Lopez, a Coachella native, for his heroic actions during the riots at the Capitol.

Lopez was not able to be present to accept the honor as family said all Capitol Police Officers have been working 12 to 16 hour shifts daily since the riot.

Family was on hand to accept the honor on Juan's behalf. They presented a statement from Lopez himself.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank the city council and Mayor Hernandez for their support. I am truly humbled and honored to be recognized by the community which I will always consider my home. Although I know it is cliche to say this but I was just doing my job on that terrible along with my brothers and sisters. We took an oath to protect members of Congress, staff, and visitors. Even though the Capitol was breached, we succeeded in our mission. There were many officers who acted courageously in the face of danger and fear and I am proud to call them my brothers and sisters. In these times of continued uncertainty, I can say without a doubt that we will all continue to uphold our oath to protect Democracy.



I also want to thank my family, who have supported me throughout my career, through thick and thin. I know it is not easy on them, and so, I appreciate their unwavering love and commitment. I hope that our youth can take also realize that they too can accomplish anything they set their mind to. I never dreamed that I would end up where I am today, but I achieved my goal thanks to my friends, family, teachers, and community. And once again, I thank you all for the continued support." - Statement from United States Capitol Police Officer Juan Lopez

"We are very proud of him," the Lopez family added during the council meeting.

Lopez grew up in the city of Coachella and graduated from Coachella Valley High School.

He was one of the officers who protected Congress as thousands of protesters stormed the Capitol.

More than 50 United States Capitol Police Officers and Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia were injured sustained during the attack on the Capitol, with several USCP officers hospitalized with serious injuries, including one death.

Lopez was pepper sprayed by rioters six times while defending lawmakers.

Video from inside the Capitol showed Lopez struggling to hold back the violent mob of rioters who strong-armed barricades and shattered windows as they forced their way into the building.

EXCLUSIVE: Family Speaks with News Channel 3 about Lopez's actions during the Capitol riots

Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz highlighted Lopez's heroism on social media, taking a photo with him in the aftermath of the riots and discussing their history together.

Ruiz has been mentoring Lopez since Lopez's senior year of high school. After Lopez graduated from the University of California, Riverside, Lopez worked for Ruiz's office.

And on January 6, 2021, Lopez helped protect Ruiz and Congress from rioters.

Full Story: Rep Ruiz praises CVHS grad, now Capitol Police Officer who protected Congress Members

The proclamation will be printed, framed, and delivered to Lopez's family so they can proudly display it.