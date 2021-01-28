Skip to Content
News
By ,
today at 12:18 am
Published 3:59 pm

Live Storm Updates: Flash Flood Watch now in effect, rain moving into San Gorgonio Pass

12:00 a.m.

Radar shows rain has made it's way east across the Inland Empire and into the San Gorgonio Pass. Just to our west, Jurupa Valley has recorded 0.44" and 0.22" has accumulated in San Bernardino.

8:30 p.m.

Haley Clawson continues to track the storm. As of 8:30 p.m., she writes that the storm is entering Orange and San Bernardino counties. The storm is projected to arrive in Riverside County at around 11 p.m.

There are no new evacuation order or warning in effect.

7:00 p.m.

A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for our local mountains and Inland Empire.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson explains the difference between a Watch and a Warning, as well as look at the radar for tonight, in her weather update below

5:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service San Diego shared out a helpful chart showing flood risks in fire areas.

3:30 p.m.
The First Alert Weather Team is continuing to monitor the arrival of the third Winter storm of the week.

Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson writes that the storm will arrive in Riverside County tonight.

Flash Flood Watch begins at 7:00 p.m. This includes our local mountains below 5,500' and the Inland Empire.

 Riverside County has issued an evacuation order for select neighborhoods in the Apple Fire burn area, generally in foothill areas north of Beaumont and Banning.

The entire Morongo Reservation near Cabazon is under an evacuation warning. An Evacuation Point has been established at Hemmerling Elementary School, 1928 W Nicolet, Banning 92220.

Sign-up for Alert RivCo to be notified by Riverside County if you are in an area that could be at-risk during the storm.

mandatory evacuation order has been issued for residents of neighborhoods along Beaumont Avenue and Oak Glen Road, North of Oak Valley Parkway. Officials said areas where the Apple and El Dorado fires burned are now at high risk for mudslides and flooding.

Click here for an updating evacuation order/warning map for San Bernardino County.

Download the KESQ First Alert app to stay up-to-date with the latest weather updates. It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos and, in addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is HALEY-WX-APP-1.png
App Breaking News Alert Bar / News Headlines / Top Stories

Jesus Reyes

Haley Clawson

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content