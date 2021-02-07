Firefighters investigate house fire in Palm Springs

News

Firefighters in Palm Springs attended to a fire on Glen Circle near East Racquet Club road and Indian Canyon drive.

Firefighters said they responded to the call around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

They said that because of an aggressive attack the fire was contained to just the garage.

There was minor smoke damage to the home.

One person and three dogs were able to escape safely and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.