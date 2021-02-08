5-year-old seriously injured in hit-and-run crash ‘out of danger,’ continues recovery

News

The family of a five-year-old boy who injured in a hit-and-run crash last week in Indio said he is "out of danger."

Elias Beltran, 5, and his pregnant mother were injured in a crash Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Indio Boulevard and Fred Waring Drive.

Elias was airlifted to a hospital in Riverside while his mom was taken to a nearby hospital. Elias' mother suffered bruises but was able to recover quickly and was discharged from the hospital by Friday.

However, Elias's father, Rafael, told News Channel 3's Shelby Nelson on Friday that the five-year-old was placed on a ventilator in the intensive care unit.

On Monday, Rafael wrote an update on a GoFundMe page letting everyone know that Elias is out of danger.

"First, a big thank you for all your prayers and energy to our family. We are excited to let the community know that our baby boy Elias Beltran is recovering!," reads the update.

Rafael says that the five-year-old suffered a fractured spine and fractured shoulder but the family is "blessed that he is fighting and recovering."

The family is asking for the community's support in Elias' recovery and needs during this hard time. Click here to visit the GoFundMe page.

Indio police continue to look for the driver who fled the scene of the crash that injured Elias and his mom.

Officers are looking for a black Toyota Highlander, possibly newer model.

Indio PD asks that anyone with information on this incident call (760) 391-4057. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Valley Crimestoppers at 760-341-7867