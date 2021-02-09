Local World War II Veteran celebrates her 100th birthday

News

A Palm Springs woman who served during World War II turned 100 years old on Tuesday!

"Today I turned 100 and I don't feel... (laughs)... a day over 21," Sylvia Logan told News Channel 3.

Logan's family surprised her with a small celebration at Sunrise Park Tuesday morning.

"I thought we were just going for a picnic lunch and that was it," Logan said.

The surprise left Logan feeling like she was "floating on air."

Logan met her husband, Benton "Woody" Logan during World War II as they both served in the Army. The couple got married after the war ended and returned to Palm Springs, where they spend the rest of their lives together.

"I was told that Army marriages seldom last and ours lasted 62 years," Logan said.

Benton passed away in July 2010 at the age of 93.