Palm Springs getting three new wind farms

News

Three new wind farms are coming to Palm Springs.

City officials signed the contract on Tuesday. They said that the wind farms will produce power for the city's residents and businesses through Desert Community Energy.

The wind farms will also create 180 construction jobs and six green energy jobs.

Palm Springs City Council memberr Geoff Kors said it's an exciting day for the city and the environment.

"Palm Springs is committed to doing everything we can to fight climate change and protect the environment and now we're going to have 3 windfarms right here in Palm Springs," Kors said. "We have to look forward to how we are going to protect our planet and our community from the impacts of climate change and this is a very concrete way we're doing it."

Kors said everything produced by the wind farms will go to Palm Springs residents for the next 15 years.

City officials said the move is expected to save ratepayers between $7 and $10 million over those 15 years and help reduce greenhouse emissions.