Senate votes that Trump impeachment trial is constitutional

A simple majority was needed to proceed.

Six GOP senators voted with Democrats, establishing that the impeachment trial is constitutional despite calls from some Republicans to dismiss proceedings.

The six senators are:

Bill Cassidy

Susan Collins

Lisa Murkowski

Mitt Romney

Ben Sasse

Pat Toomey

What comes next: The House managers and Trump's defense team are each allotted up to 16 hours spread over two days to present their cases.

The House managers arguing for impeachment go first, and we know that they plan to use a lot of video from the day of the insurrection to make their points. We expect the proceedings will resume at noon ET tomorrow.