City of Coachella passes ‘Hero Pay’ raise for essential workers, including farmworkers

The city of Coachella Wednesday night unanimously passed a new "hero pay" ordinance, requiring an additional $4 per hour for workers in grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants and agriculture.

Coachella is the first city in the country to mandate hero pay for farm workers, city leaders said.

Some workers said the extra money helps counter the extraordinary risk they face going in to work every day in the pandemic.

At least five agriculture companies opposed the ordinance, according to statements given during the council meeting's public comment section. One CEO said the ordinance would increase his payroll by more than $100,000, while his competitors just across city lines will face no impacts.

