CVUSD to discuss appointing new interim superintendent in special meeting

Coachella Valley Unified School District continues the search for a new leader. On Wednesday evening, we could learn the district’s next steps as they’re holding a special meeting at 6 p.m. "Appointing a new interim superintendent" is on the agenda.

The district has been without a superintendent since the sudden resignation of Dr. Maria Gandera on February 4th. That same day, the district appointed an interim superintendent, Dr. Steve Kennedy. While it was a unanimous vote to appoint him, late last week, the same board members involved tabled the approval of Kennedy's contract.

There was no word from district officials as to why the agreement approval was delayed.

News Channel 3 obtained a breakdown on the specifics of the contract.

According to the contract, CVUSD agreed to pay Kennedy an amount not to exceed $47,713. That includes $1,200 per day when working in the district office and $150.00 for each hour worked on those days that he is not on-site at the District Office.

As the contract notes, Kennedy is currently retired from the California State Teachers’ Retirement System. The agreement would have Kennedy ensure that he does not exceed the CalSTRS limitation.

In order to make sure this does not happen, Kennedy would've worked three days a week at the district office. Kennedy was scheduled to work Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Kennedy signed the contract on February 8, but board president Joey Acuña Jr. did not.

News Channel 3 has asked for additional details from the board president and school district. Wednesday's special board meeting starts at 6 p.m.