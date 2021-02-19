Memorial set-up near area where remains of missing woman were found

News

The family of Erika Lloyd has set-up a memorial near the area where her remains were found in the High Desert.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Friday that Lloyd's remains were found in a desert field near the 52000 block of Danby Road in Wonder Valley on the morning of Jan. 31, 2021.

The area is just a few miles away from Highway 62 and Sheldon Road, which is where her car was found abandoned and vandalized.

Lloyd's family lost contact with her on June 16. She left her home in the Walnut Creek area on June 14 for a road trip to Joshua Tree National Park.

On Thursday, Lloyd's brother announced on social media that her remains were discovered by hikers.

The Sheriff's Department confirmed on Friday that investigators had located and retrieved partial skeletal remains. A Forensic Odontologist was able to positively identify Lloyd based on her dental records.

"Right now is the time for grieving and I encourage everyone to pause and reflect on the beautiful soul we’ve lost: our Erika," wrote Lloyd's brother.

Erika Lloyd

Lloyd's family put up a wooden cross with her photo on it along Danby Road.

According to Dan Billings, one of the people who have helped in the search for Lloyd over the past 8 months, the family put up the cross yesterday after the remains were confirmed.

Authorities said the cause and the manner of Lloyd's death remains undetermined.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.