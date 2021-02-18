Family: Missing Bay Area woman’s remains found by hikers in High Desert

News

The family of a Walnut Creek woman who went missing 8 months ago announced that her remains were found in the High Desert and have been positively identified.

Erika Lloyd, 38, was last seen leaving her home in the Walnut Creek area on June 14. Lloyd was heading to Joshua Tree National Park to camp. Her family lost contact with her on June 16.

Later that day, police found Lloyd's vehicle abandoned and vandalized near Highway 62 and Sheldon Road near Twentynine Palms.

In July, San Bernardino Sheriff's Department officials said there were no signs of foul play after searching Lloyd's car.

After months of searching for answers, Lloyd's brother, Colin, announced on social media that her remains were discovered by hikers on January 31 near Danby Road and Amboy Road in Wonder Valley, not far from Joshua Tree National Park and a few miles away from where her vehicle was found.

A spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department said that they have not received confirmation on the identity of the remains at this time. Officials are awaiting word back from the coroner's office.

The Lloyd family announced that they did receive the confirmation that the remains belonged to Erika.

"Right now is the time for grieving and I encourage everyone to pause and reflect on the beautiful soul we’ve lost: our Erika," wrote Erika's brother on Facebook.

Lloyd's brother thanked those who helped in the search.

"Close to 8 months have passed since Erika disappeared and we have been blessed by countless efforts of selflessness and compassion on part of the community and our family. We would like to thank the men and women of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, to include their families, all the men and women who performed searches in the desert, Doug Billing’s and his friends who assisted in the search, the residents of 29 Palms and Wonder Valley, and all our family and friends who have been our rock throughout this difficult time. You have all been nothing short of a miracle for us."

There was no word on whether investigators believe foul play was involved in Lloyd's death. We are awaiting additional details from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

