today at 10:18 am
Published 10:09 am

Watch live at 10:30: Teachers, school staff focus of vaccination clinic

Governor Gavin Newsom is visiting a mobile clinic Friday morning that focuses on providing vaccinations to teachers and school staff.

You can watch it live in the player below at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Watch: Governor Gavin Newsom, local leaders visit vaccine clinic in Coachella

https://youtu.be/BjBTdTrQ32U

