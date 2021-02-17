Watch: Governor Gavin Newsom, local leaders visit vaccine clinic in Coachella

California

Governor Gavin Newsom and other local officials visited a vaccination clinic in east Coachella Valley Wednesday morning.

The Governor has recently visited vaccination sites in Los Angeles, Fresno, San Diego, San Francisco, and Santa Clara to highlight the state’s efforts to ramp up vaccinations, which have now topped 6.2 million doses administered.

Rep. Ruiz supports the Governor's efforts to vaccinate farmworkers.

Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia speaks at vaccination clinic

There are protestors gathering in Coachella ahead of the visit.

