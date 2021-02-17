One-on-one with Gov. Newsom during tour of Loma Linda vaccination clinic
Governor Gavin Newsom visited the Coachella Valley Wednesday morning but made his next stop at Loma Linda University Health.
News Channel 3 has a crew on site getting a one-on-one interview with the Governor.
Newsom is joined by local officials, including 1st District Congressman Pete Aguilar-- whose district includes Loma Linda and much of San Bernardino County.
The Loma Linda vaccination site administers 1250 shots every day, according to the governor's office.
News Channel 3 has a crew at the hospital with Governor Newsom and will continue to update this article. Tune in to News Channel 3 at 5:00 and 6:00 for the full interview with Gov. Newsom.
You can see News Channel 3 anchor Jeff Stahl's full one-on-one interview with Gov. Newsom today on News Channel 3 at 6:00.
Sign up for our Coronavirus Newsletter here.
Stay up-to-date with the latest local coronavirus news, including reopenings and closing, new case data, live news conferences, and other updates at KESQ.com/Coronavirus or download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store and Google Play.
Comments