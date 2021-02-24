New body camera video shows Indio Police in-custody death near Cardenas Market

News

The Indio Police Department has released body camera and surveillance footage as well as 911 dispatch recordings related to the in-custody death of a man last month right outside the Cardenas Market.

WARNING: VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS

On Jan 22, 2021, Jose Albert Lizarraga Garcia died after police said he suffered a medical emergency while being arrested.

Jose Albert Lizarraga Garcia

Police said Garcia was acting suspiciously and was likely under the influence. He is seen going in and out of stores near Cardenas Market on Highway 111. He was taken into custody and police said he required medical assistance from paramedics after becoming combative and being physically restrained.

Garcia's family disputed police's accusations that her father was under the influence. His daughter blamed police's handling of the arrest for his death.

Police were initially called out to the AM/PM on Highway 111 after callers reported Garcia had picked up a bucket and thrown it outside.

The footage shows Garcia running into the store, turning on the faucet, filling up a bucket, and before taking it out and just tossing it. Garcia then returns to the store, grabs some more product and runs out.

Garcia then went a cell phone store right across the street where he grabbed a bottle of cleaner and adjusted the thermostat.

Following that, Garcia crossed the street and went into the Cardenas Market.

Police then showed a 9-1-1 call from a Cardenas employee who reported that Garcia was grabbing merchandise of the shelves.

"He came where we have the candy and threw it on the floor," the worker told a dispatcher.

Police then played another 9-1-1 call from a customer who reported Garcia was running around the store with no shirt on.

Cell phone footage then plays showing Garcia rolling around on the floor of the store to the exit.

Garcia then heads over to the CVS Pharmacy in front of Cardenas. Surveillance video shows Garcia running behind the counter, passed employees before heading back outside.

That's when Indio Police officer Edney arrived on the scene and made contact with Garcia in the parking lot between CVS and Cardenas. Bodycam footage shows Garcia walking away from officers, he is eventually tackled by an officer.

Officers restrain Garcia who appears to be struggling and moving around.

Officers spend several minutes trying to restrain Garcia. Garcia can eventaully be heard yelling, "Please," and an officer can be heard telling him to relax.

Officers then call for a mask to be put on, at which time a spit hood is put over his head. Police said the hood is breathable and made out of mesh.

Shortly before the mask is put on, Garcia is asked whether he can breathe to which he replies, "No." An officer is heard saying "Yeah you can," and another officer is heard saying, "You're talking to us."

Garcia is still heard struggling. He can be heard weakly mumbling as the spit hood is put over his head. Less than a minute later, Garcia is quiet. Officers ask him to lift up his head but he does not move. An officer then grabs Garcia by the hair to slide a cushion under his head.

Garcia is no longer resisting or moving as officers work to wrap his legs with a restraint. Garcia is then lifted in order for officers to apply further restraints on his chest.

Garcia is then lifted into a Indio police car. The video then notes that officers notice that Garcia was unresponsive, he is removed from the vehicle. An officer then checks his pulse as other officers work to remove the chest restraint. Officers note Garcia's eyes are dilated and remove his handcuffs in order to begin CPR.

Paramedics are then called. Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene. Autopsy findings have not been completed.

Garcia's family said they planned to file a lawsuit, no word on whether that has been filed yet.

Garcia's family is raising money for funeral and legal expenses – if you'd like to help, click here.

