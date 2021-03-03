Desert Valley League teams to play football this season, schedule still to be finalized

News

All eight Desert Valley League teams are playing football this season. We know that. What we don't know are the matchups, how many games for each school.

Following Tuesday's news that high school football can return to play, DVL athletic directors and coaches met Wednesday to discuss the course of action for their league, deciding that they will go forward with a shortened season. However, they've yet to finalize a schedule and are hoping to do so by next week.

The DVL is made up of eight schools - Cathedral City, Coachella Valley, Desert Hot Springs, Desert Mirage, Indio, 29 Palms, Yucca Valley and Banning - all eight of them are going to play football this season. The question is, how many games each program is willing/capable of playing.

The indication is that some teams will play a full five-game schedule while other teams will only play a few. No team will play more than five games because that is the maximum number allowed with all games having to end by Saturday, April 17.

According to multiple athletic directors, a finalized schedule for the DVL should be complete by early next week.

The DEL however, consisting of Palm Desert, Palm Springs, La Quinta, Xavier Prep, Shadow Hills and Rancho Mirage, already has their five-game schedule set.

Friday, March 19 - GAME 1 Palm Springs at Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage at Xavier Prep, Shadow Hills at La Quinta

Friday, March 26 - GAME 2 Palm Desert at Shadow Hills, La Quinta at Rancho Mirage, Xavier Prep at Palm Springs

Friday, April 2 - GAME 3 Palm Desert at Xavier Prep (Cook Street Rivalry), Shadow Hills at Rancho Mirage, Palm Springs at La Quinta (Mike Gates Game)

Friday, April 9 - GAME 4 Rancho Mirage at Palm Desert, Xavier Prep at La Quinta, Shadow Hills at Palm Springs

Friday, April 16 - GAME 5 La Quinta at Palm Desert (Flag Game), Rancho Mirage at Palm Springs (Ramon Road Rivalry), Xavier Prep at Shadow Hills



The expectation is that the DVL will have some games starting Friday, March 19. We just don't know how many teams will be playing by then.

