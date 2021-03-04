2 patients in Imperial County mass casualty crash discharged from Desert Regional

News

Two of the four patients being treated at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs following a mass casualty crash near El Centro have now been discharged, a spokesperson for the hospital told News Channel 3's Madison Weil.

13 people died when an SUV carrying 25 people crashed into a semi-truck carrying gravel Tuesday morning in the city of Holtville.

The other passengers, as well as the driver of the semi-truck, were hospitalized with a range of injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was among those taken to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment, Burke could not confirm if the driver was discharged on Thursday due to patient privacy law.

Immigration officials said on Wednesday that the SUV entered California through a section of the border fence with Mexico that was cut away, apparently by smugglers.

The cutaway was about 30 minutes away from the site of the crash.

The Mexican consulate in Calexico confirmed that 10 of the 13 people killed were Mexican citizens. The Mexican government continues to work to identify the three others that died.

