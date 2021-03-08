DVL football releases schedule for shortened season, dates subject to change due to referees

News

The Desert Valley League released its football schedule for the shortened season on Monday.

All eight teams in the league will play, however, the schedule is subject to change due to a limited number of officials for games in the valley.

"The match-ups are set, it's just a matter of when they will play. There are only 5 official crews per Friday night," said Kai Lyles, Desert Hot Springs athletic director.

With only five officiating crews available the math simply doesn't up add to have every local team play on Friday night. Not with three DEL games and four DVL games per week.

DESERT VALLEY LEAGUE SCHEDULE (Subject to change)

Week 1 Friday, March 19 Indio @ Cathedral City



Week 2 Thursday, March 25 Cathedral City @ Indio Friday, March 26 Desert Hot Springs @ Yucca Valley Twentynine Palms @ Coachella Valley



Week 3 Thursday, April 1 Coachella Valley @ Banning Friday, April 2 Twentynine Palms @ Desert Hot Springs Yucca Valley @ Cathedral City Desert Mirage @ Indio



Week 4 Thursday, April 8 Desert Hot Springs @ Desert Mirage Friday, April 9 Yucca Valley @ Twentynine Palms Indio @ Coachella Valley Banning @ Cathedral City



Week 5 Thursday, April 15 Coachella Valley @ Yucca Friday, April 16 Cathedral City @ Desert Hot Springs Desert Mirage @ Banning Indio @ Twentynine Palms





The Desert Empire League, consisting of Palm Desert, Palm Springs, La Quinta, Xavier Prep, Shadow Hills and Rancho Mirage already confirmed their schedule with all of their games on Friday at 7pm. The DVL is hoping the DEL will be willing to move one of their games per week.

The DEL has confirmed their five-game schedule, set to start on Friday, March 19.

DESERT EMPIRE LEAGUE SCHEDULE

Friday, March 19 - GAME 1 Palm Springs at Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage at Xavier Prep, Shadow Hills at La Quinta

Friday, March 26 - GAME 2 Palm Desert at Shadow Hills, La Quinta at Rancho Mirage, Xavier Prep at Palm Springs

Friday, April 2 - GAME 3 Palm Desert at Xavier Prep (Cook Street Rivalry), Shadow Hills at Rancho Mirage, Palm Springs at La Quinta (Mike Gates Game)

Friday, April 9 - GAME 4 Rancho Mirage at Palm Desert, Xavier Prep at La Quinta, Shadow Hills at Palm Springs

Friday, April 16 - GAME 5 La Quinta at Palm Desert (Flag Game), Rancho Mirage at Palm Springs (Ramon Road Rivalry), Xavier Prep at Shadow Hills



With 14 local teams between the two leagues, that's a total of seven games per week. Two of seven the games will be forced to be played on Thursday and/or Saturday.

For additional information or questions, feel free to reach out to Sports Director Blake Arthur and/or Taylor Begley. Also, be sure to follow on Twitter at @BlakeArthur24 and @TaylorKESQ.

You can also visit CIF-SS for more general information. CIF is the governing body for all high school sports in California's southern section.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for the latest updates on this story as it continues to develop.