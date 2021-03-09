First Lady Dr. Jill Biden touches down in Palm Springs ahead of visit to 29 Palms marine base

News

The First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden arrived in Palm Springs Tuesday afternoon.

The First Lady's plane touched down at Palm Springs International Airport Tuesday shortly before 5 p.m.

Biden's plane was seen on the runway at the airport.

#BREAKING First Lady Jill Biden has arrived in Palm Springs. Here’s AF2 at PSP. Two military helicopters just landed too. @KESQ pic.twitter.com/q2JrHuyIy1 — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) March 10, 2021

Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz was there to greet Biden as she arrived on the runway. "It was an honor to welcome the First Lady of the United States," Ruiz said.

The Congressman said he and Biden discussed the American Rescue Plan that's on the cusp of being passed and signed by the president to help families, first responders and small businesses overcome the pandemic.

Ruiz added, "I did tell her this is the best district in the United States."

He gifted the First Lady a handwritten card thanking her for the honor, a canvas bag that reads "Coachella," and packages of dates harvested from right here in the Coachella Valley.

Dr. Biden is in the area for a visit to the Twentynine Palms marine base on Wednesday.

Earlier today, the First Lady was in Naval Station Whidbey Island in Washington state.

.@FLOTUS checking out a Growler on the ground at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island! pic.twitter.com/vjceE0C5gg — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosa46) March 9, 2021

Biden's visit to bases is part of First Lady’s on-going efforts to listen and learn directly from military families about the unique challenges they are facing and the support they need, especially during the pandemic, according to the White House.

Later this year, Biden plans to relaunch "Joining Forces," an initiative she founded in 2011 with former First Lady Michelle Obama to support service members, veterans and their families.

I-Team Exclusive: Will President-elect Joe Biden visit Sunnylands?

Watch News Channel 3 on Wednesday for live coverage of the First Lady's visit.

Download the News Channel 3 app on Apple Store or Google Play to receive alerts on the First Lady's visit.