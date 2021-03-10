Cathedral City Measure B vote decisively against short-term vacation rentals

News

Updated returns for Cathedral City's special election on short-term vacation rentals continues to show support for a ban.

Measure B enjoyed a 63 percent 'yes' vote as of Tuesday's latest ballot count, released by the Riverside County Registrar's Office.

All of the city's 12-precincts had been counted, but the vote count was not yet certified.

Precincts Reported: 13 of 13 (100.00%)

'Yes' 5,000 63%

'No' 2,939 37%

If the vote count results are approved, the city will be given the green light by residents to phase out most short-term vacation rentals from the city's residential neighborhoods within two years in 2023.

Neighbors have long complained about loud noise, parking problems, and unruly parties sometimes associated with rentals, along with concerns over neighborhoods becoming tourist zones filled with unsupervised mini-hotels.

According to the Cathedral City Police Department, over a recent 14 month period, they received nearly 2,000 complaints and calls for service related to short-term vacation rentals.

A statement from the 'Yes on B Committee' stated, "We are very pleased with the early election results. The Cathedral City council unanimously passed this compromise ordinance in September 2020, and the residents appear to have overwhelmingly confirmed that decision by their votes today. The Yes on Measure B campaign was run based upon factual data that could be supported every step of the way. We've said from the very beginning that Neighborhoods are for Neighbors and the residents that live here agree. STVRs have their place but not in single family neighborhoods. Despite being hugely outspent by the opposition, today we realized that David can indeed defeat Goliath."

The "No on Measure B" committee also released a statement saying, "While votes are still being counted, the No on Measure B campaign remains hopeful that Cathedral City residents will defeat Measure B and defend the livelihoods of homeowners across the city. Measure B was an extremely contentious issue that brought out heat and passion from both sides on the measure. Regardless of the result, I Love Cathedral City will continue to work with Cathedral City Council and residents throughout the next few years, and are looking forward to new ways to collaborate on maintaining a stable and fruitful economy for Cathedral City." The statement was signed by Love Cathedral City President, Boris Stark.

What does a "Yes" on Measure B mean?

A 'yes' vote on Measure B will uphold the council's decision to further regulate short term rentals, phasing out the majority by 2023.

What does a "No" on Measure B mean?

A 'no' vote will revert to a prior set of regulations, and continue to allow short-term rentals to operate.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.