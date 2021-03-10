Fire crews give all clear after suspicious device found in Desert Hot Springs

News

Fire crews have given the all-clear following a suspicious device investigation in Desert Hot Springs.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Department confirmed shortly before 5 p.m.that the suspicious device was found near the area of Camino Mirasol at Valley View Drive.

The Riverside County Sheriff Department’s Hazard Device Team were called and determined that the device was inert, not active and not a danger.

"The investigation revealed the device was old and had potentially been kept as memorabilia," wrote Sergeant Lionel Murphy of the Sheriff's Department.

Several viewers called in to report evacuations in some parts while others were told to stay indoors. Crews deemed the device safe at a little after 5 p.m.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.