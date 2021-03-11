Coachella Valley High School hosts vaccination clinic for staff and eligible residents

News

A mobile vaccine clinic was held Thursday at Coachella Valley High School in Thermal as part of continued efforts increase commitment to provide COVID vaccine to the valley's low-income communities.

"We want to deliver vaccines to the most vulnerable, most valued communities that most need this," said said Dr. Conrado Barzaga, CEO of the Desert Healthcare District.

Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz, Rite Aid pharmacies, the Desert Healthcare District, and the Coachella Valley Unified School District worked together to make the clinic happen.

The clinic was part of the first initiatives to be able to apply the vaccine to employees in the education sector.

"And we're vaccinating those that are either teachers or auxiliaries, those that will be encountering with the students and to make sure the entire community is protected they have the vaccine," said Dr. Conrado Barzaga, CEO of the Desert Healthcare District.

The clinic was also a way to vaccinate those in the area who haven't been able to schedule an appointment due to technological issues.

Nearly 700 were vaccinated at the clinic, approximately 300 of those were residents who qualified for the vaccine.

Ruiz was also on-hand administering vaccines.

On Saturday, the Desert Sands Unified School District is partnering with Walgreens to operate a clinic at a La Quinta High School. 700 Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available for DSUSD staff members only.

The clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

District officials say appointments will be scheduled sometime on Thursday.

