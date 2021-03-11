Congressman Ruiz reacts to President Biden’s address

News

Local Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz, a democrat, is praising tonight's presidential address.

News Channel 3's John White zoomed with the congressman shortly after the address. He said he thought President Joe Biden struck the right chord, balancing empathy for the lives lost to coronavirus over the last year with a positive message for the future with the promise of being able to gather by 4th of July.

John White asked Ruiz about the president's campaign pledge for unity after passing the American Rescue Plan without a single Republican vote.

"I think it was very, very wise of him to tell the American people that unity is not defined by the partisanship votes passed by Congress or the talking heads on TV. Unity is defined by us in our neighborhoods and our communities and one another."

The congressman also continued to remind people to follow proper corona-virus guidelines.