DSUSD students start in-person learning Monday

News

For the first time in a year, some Desert Sands Unified students in Pre-K through 5th grade will be back in the classroom Monday.

DSUSD was the first valley district to get its Covid-19 safety plans approved by the county and state.

"To prepare bringing students back, it has been a logistical endeavor," said Kirsten Knapp, principal at Benjamin Franklin Elementary in La Quinta.

She says keeping students safe during a pandemic has taken a fresh perspective on "back to school."

"Thinking of how students are arriving, how are they dismissing, how are they transitioning, movement within the classroom," Knapp said. "We have to think of all of those things to keep them safe and what precautions we can put in place."

Students will find distancing markers on the ground. In each classroom, HEPA air filters have been installed, and there's either a sink or hand-washing station

Students will sit 6 feet apart with their desks partitioned off using plexiglass dividers.

In the district's hybrid learning model, students are divided into two cohorts, with half the class switching off at home two days a week.

But thanks touch interactive LFD screens in each classroom, the distance group can still participate.

"When one cohort is here, the others are at home and they get to Zoom in and see and join," Knapp said. She added a new dismissal procedure will play a key role in preventing groups from mingling.

"Usually we have 200-300 students outside waiting for cars to pick them up," she said. Now instead, Knapp said there's a "system that students can stay in the classroom and be alerted when their grown up is here."

With safety now a sure thing on campus – she said all they need are the students.

"It's been a lonely place this last year, so the thought of bringing our students back and opening our doors, seeing classrooms full and laughter – we are beyond excited," Knapp said. "I just can't wait for Monday to come."

Students have been training over Zoom with their teachers this week going through procedures and expectations for in-person learning before their return to the classroom.