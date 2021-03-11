Plan approved to convert Cathedral City Sam’s Club into Amazon distribution site

News

The building and the parking lot on Date Palm Drive have been empty for a long time.

But the biggest name in online retailing, Amazon, is about to take over.

"You know I'm really looking forward to Amazon moving in, bringing their culture and bringing their hard workers," said Richard Eaton, the owner of The Vault Dispensary and Lounge across the street.

He is among the nearby business owners exited about the plan and how it could boost their bottom lines.

Amazon employees will be at the site working in shifts, 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

They'll be sorting and preparing Amazon packages for delivery throughout the valley.

"We're going to generate about 152 jobs with benefits, with paid time off, and most importantly with tuition reimbursement," said Stone James, Cathedral City's Director of Economic Development.

James estimates the operation will generate a total of $7.7 million a year in salary, benefits, and revenue for the city.

James says since 1999, the police department has received more than 800 calls for service at the location, mostly related to homeless people and vandals inside the building.

Some people who live near the building in Serenity Cove are concerned about traffic impacts, especially on Converse Road, where a school sits.

"People tend to use Converse as a cut through street and do not observe the 25 mile per hour speed limit as is," said Serenity Cove HOA President Bill Bistline.

Traffic to and from the site will include 7 semi-trucks dropping off shipments during overnight hours, according to the conditional use permit.

Also, a retail counter will allow customers to pick up and drop off packages during business hours.

James says overall the impact for the city is positive.

"So this is a big win that came out only because we worked together as a team," said James.

James says $25 million in improvements to the building will begin by no later than May.

An Amazon representative says jobs at the site will "post a few weeks before the site launches".

Use the link below to apply for employment.

LINK:

amazon.com/jobs