Cathedral City rainbow crosswalk being repainted

News

Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until noon, a Cathedral City landmark is getting a fresh coat of paint -- the Mayor Gregory S. Pettis Rainbow Crossing.

City council, public arts commissioners and members of the community were expected to come together to restore the crosswalk near the bell tower at Highway 111 and West Buddy Rodgers Avenue.

City council said it would provide free drinks and pizza to painters. The rainbow crossing was the first of its kind in the valley.

It was dedicated in Mayor Pettis's honor after his death in Jan. 2019.