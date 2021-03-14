Family of 18-year-old woman killed in Indio crash search for driver who fled

News

A Cathedral City family is mourning the death of an 18-year-old woman who was killed in a car crash in Indio last week.

The loved ones of Debra Nelson are still grappling with the dark details surrounding her death.

Nelson was the passenger in her Dodge Dart that slammed at least 80 miles per hour head on into a power pole on Monroe Street in Indio Tuesday morning.

Police are still trying to figure out who was driving.

"He left my little sister, who was 8 weeks pregnant, in the car on fire and just took off," Jacob Kolb said.

"He left her there to burn," said Darla Garcia, Nelson's mother. "The car was on fire; he walked away and left her there."

With Nelson in critical condition after the crash, the race was on to save her. "We were there in the ER; the doctors came and told us how severely injured she was," Kolb said. "Upon arrival, her heart stopped and they were able to resuscitate her and bring her back."

He said despite severe injuries, she fought for her life.

"They said that every bone in her upper body was broken," Kolb said.

Eventaully Nelson succumbed to her injuries. Her family is now on the search for justice.

"Anyone that may have seen something, anything," Kolb said. "It may seem like it was little; it could be big for the detectives."